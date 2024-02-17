Insider Buying: Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) CEO Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Buckley bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perfect Moment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PMNT stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

