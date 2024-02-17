Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) CAO Sells $182,000.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

