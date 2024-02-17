Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $3,392,717.25 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $2,978,290.25.

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

