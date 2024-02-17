Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $636,280.74 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $250.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $252.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

