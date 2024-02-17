Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $2,426,010.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GATX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $301,890,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.