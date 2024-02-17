Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Director Sells $5,028,345.00 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darius Adamczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average of $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

