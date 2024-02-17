Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $2,627,509.17 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IES Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IESC opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $102.75.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.