Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $2,627,509.17 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IESC opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $102.75.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

