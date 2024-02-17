Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $3,144,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

