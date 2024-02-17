Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $295,936.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 8th, Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $3,627,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

