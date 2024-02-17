Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Sells $172,643.80 in Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.63 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.