Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30.

Magna International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$74.11 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$64.41 and a 1 year high of C$87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

