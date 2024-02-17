Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 4,646 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30.
Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$74.11 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$64.41 and a 1 year high of C$87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
