Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 186 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $511.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McKesson by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $16,951,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

