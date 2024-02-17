Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 186 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK opened at $511.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.65.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McKesson by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $16,951,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
