Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells $124,890.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,050,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,741,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

