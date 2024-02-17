Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 251 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,192.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.21.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.