Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $4,299,716.88 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

