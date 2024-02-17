Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Insider Sells $527,293.90 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.