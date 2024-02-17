Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $1,012,590.72 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 216,574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in StoneX Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 120,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

