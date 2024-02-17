Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $1,314,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

