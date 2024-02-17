Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $426,408.72 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $22,150.32.
- On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $387,843.12.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
