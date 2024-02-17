Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $426,408.72 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $22,150.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $387,843.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

