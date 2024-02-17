Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.91

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.91, with a volume of 115624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,027 shares of company stock worth $46,810,114. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,304,000 after acquiring an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after acquiring an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

