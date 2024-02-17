InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.97

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 230973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $16,076,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

