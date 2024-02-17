International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $44,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

