Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 179,839 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJP stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1619 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.