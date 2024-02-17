Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.34

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.34 and last traded at $92.33, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.63.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
