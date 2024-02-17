Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 142,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 96,396 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $385,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

