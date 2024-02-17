Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
