Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.13

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 72991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $695.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.