Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.13

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 72991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $695.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

