Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.