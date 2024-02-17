Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.