Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.73

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 3850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
