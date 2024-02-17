Investors Research Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

