IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.48 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
