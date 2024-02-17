IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of IPG Photonics worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.48 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.