Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Iron Mountain worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

