Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $2,699,979.36 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

