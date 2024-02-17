Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Sells $588,538.32 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,281,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 1,879,401 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

