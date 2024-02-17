iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Boosted by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

