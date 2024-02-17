J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,956 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $42,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.