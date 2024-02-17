J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Stock Up 1.4 %
PCTY opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paylocity
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.