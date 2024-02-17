J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenable by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tenable by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tenable by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.