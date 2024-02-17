J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

