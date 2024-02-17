J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $14,416,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

