J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 99.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $507,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.