J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $233.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

