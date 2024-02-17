J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

