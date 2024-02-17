J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

