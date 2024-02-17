J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

KWR opened at $202.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 224.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Insider Activity

About Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

