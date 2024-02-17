J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 985.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.83 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

