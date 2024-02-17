J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Bumble Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bumble Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
