J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

