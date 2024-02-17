Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Jackson Financial worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.