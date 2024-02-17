Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JXN opened at $51.69 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

